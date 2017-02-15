Vancouver Whitecaps acquire forward Fredy Montero on loan from Tianjin Teda

Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Wednesday morning that the club has acquired striker Fredy Montero as a Designated Player on a one-year loan from Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda.

The Whitecaps acquired Montero via the MLS Allocation Process after the club secured the No 1 spot in the Allocation Ranking from Minnesota United FC in exchange for $100,000 in General Allocation Money in 2018, $125,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2018, and an international roster spot through 2017.

"It's a great signing for us and we're delighted to welcome Fredy to our club," Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson said in a club statement. "We have worked diligently throughout the offseason to strengthen the forward areas and today we have managed to add a very good striker in Fredy. He has proven throughout his career to be an elite attacking player and consistent goalscorer, and he is already familiar with the league and environment."

The 29-year-old Montero makes his return to MLS after breaking out with the Seattle Sounders from 2009 to 2012, during which time he became a three-time All-Star and the Sounders' all-time leading scorer (47 goals and 34 assists in 119 regular season appearances). His totals include seven goals and two assists while helping Seattle win three US Open Cup titles, as well as six goals and four assists in the CONCACAF Champions League.

"I'm really excited, so happy, and feel blessed," Montero said in the club statement. "I was looking forward to once again playing in Major League Soccer and I am so thankful to Whitecaps FC for giving me this opportunity. I can't wait to step onto the field, in front of the great Vancouver supporters, and start scoring goals."

Since 2013, Montero has played for Colombian giants Millonarios (10 goals in 27 appearances), Sporting Clube de Portugal (37 goals and 12 assists in all competitions) and most recently for Chinese Super League club Tianjin Teda in 2016 (nine goals and three assists in 29 league appearances). He also has four career appearances with the Colombian national team.