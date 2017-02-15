ExtraTime Radio: Talking Homegrowns and MLS academies with Kellyn Acosta

LISTEN: ETR is back with an episode focused on Homegrowns and the MLS academy system. Designated Players are great, but there's nothing better than seeing a local boy make it at the top level. FC Dallas' Kellyn Acosta did just that and joins the guys from preseason camp in Argentina to explain how it happened. Then Sporting KC academy director Jon Parry calls in the explain how he's going about developing the next crop of stars in Kansas City You won't want to miss any shows leading up to opening day, so be sure to subscribe on iTunes!



We know it's hard to wait for the 2017 MLS season. That's why we put together a 10-show run to take you through March 3, including another ExtraTime Extravaganza leading up to Opening Weekend. Might as well just subscribe on iTunes now.

First up, a show devoted to Homegrowns and the academy system, the conveyor belt of talent that clubs (and the US and Canadian national teams) hope will sustain them long term. But also, a little breaking news, as the guys discuss Vancouver's acquisition of former Seattle Sounders striker Fredy Montero (beginning at 2:29).

Matt Doyle gives his thoughts on the 2017 Homegrown class, then Sporting KC academy director Jon Parry joins Andrew and David to explain why producing talent from within is so important. And while the "why" is crucial to the process, it's all about the "how" when it comes to producing future pros, and Parry goes deep to help listeners understand what SKC are doing to seed their first team with local (and recruited) talent.

FC Dallas and USMNT midfielder Kellyn Acosta is a Homegrown success story, and he calls in from preseason camp in Argentina to tell his own story -- from the U13s to the first team. When and why did he join the academy? How did FC Dallas help him make the jump from grassroots to the pros? What's next for one of the most talented young players in the league? MLSsoccer.com and iTunes listeners get the full story!

In the mailbag, the guys decide the fandom of an unborn child and discuss (then cross an entry off of) a rather creative MLS bucket list.

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES