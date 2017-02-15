Preseason - Wednesday, February 15: Desert Diamond Cup kicks off

The MLS preseason will kick into high gear on Wednesday, Feb. 15, when a whopping 17 clubs will be in action in Florida, Tucson, Ariz., Portland and Argentina. Here’s a rundown of the day’s action:

Chicago Fire 4, Montreal Impact 1

The Chicago Fire scored three goals in the first 18 minutes and added a fourth midway through the second half before Ignacio Piatti converted an 88th minute penalty for the Montreal Impact's only goal in a 4-1 Fire victory at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Fla. Wednesday. The victory improved Chicago to 4-0-0 on the preseason, while Montreal (2-1-0) suffered their first loss. David Accam (1st minute), Dax McCarty (15th) and Nemanja Nikolic (64th) scored for the Fire. Montreal also scored an own goal in the 18th.

Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union – 1 pm ET

Orlando City and the Union will face off in a closed-door friendly match at Joe DiMaggio Stadium in Clearwater, Florida on Wednesday, with Philadelphia finalizing preparations for the upcoming Rowdies Suncoast Invitational. The match is not open to the public and will not be streamed.

Colorado Rapids 1, Sporting KC 1

The Rapids and SKC played to a 1-1 draw in the Desert Diamond Cup opener in Tucson, Ariz on Wednesday afternoon. After a scoreless first half, Sporting took the lead in the 51st minute, when Amer Didic looped a header inside the far post off a Tyler Pasher cross. Kansas City looked like they take all three points, but Colorado had other ideas. The Rapids were awarded a penalty kick following a Video Assistant Referee stoppage in the 89th minute, with Dillon Powers burying the spot kick in the 91st to make it 1-1.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. San Francisco Deltas – 2 pm ET

The San Jose Earthquakes will face off against the NASL's San Francisco Deltas in a closed-door friendly match at Avaya Stadium on Wednesday. The match is not open to the public and will not be streamed.

Toronto FC vs. Miami FC – 3 pm ET

After missing the start of camp while with the US men’s national team, Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley could be in line for their preseason debuts on Wednesday, when TFC will square up with NASL club Miami FC in Orlando. The match will not be streamed.

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls – 4 pm ET (TV & livestream)

The New York derby will head to Tucson on Wednesday, when NYCFC and the Red Bulls will meet at the Desert Diamond Cup. It’ll likely be the last full runout for the Red Bulls' first teamers prior to next week’s CONCACAF Champions League clash against Vancouver, while NYCFC will look to put one over early in 2017 against their city rivals.

The match will be broadcast on the YES Network and streamed on NewYorkRedBulls.com and the FOX Sports Go app.

Houston Dynamo vs. New England Revolution – 7 pm ET (livestream)

Houston and New England will begin their Desert Diamond Cup slate against each other on Wednesday night. The Dynamo will be getting their first preseason test against an MLS opponent in the Revs, who are expected to use two different lineups in each half on Wednesday night.

The match will be streamed live on HoustonDynamo.com and RevolutionSoccer.net.

Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake – 8 pm ET (livestream)

Minnesota and RSL will conclude their participation in the Portland preseason tournament on Wednesday, when they’ll face off at Providence Park. Both RSL, who will close their preseason in Southern California, and Minnesota drew their first two matches of the Timbers’ annual invitational.

The match will be streamed live on both RSL.com and MNUFC.com.

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps – 10:30 pm ET (livestream)

A pair of Cascadia rivals will face off in the final match of Portland’s preseason tournament, with the Timbers set to host the Whitecaps in the nightcap at Providence Park. For Vancouver, Wednesday’s game is all about prepping for next week’s CCL encounter at the Red Bulls. The Timbers’ first meaningful match isn’t as imminent, but Caleb Porter is still looking to get some of his regulars 90 minutes of action against the ‘Caps.

The match will be streamed on Timbers.com and WhitecapsFC.com.

FC Dallas 1, Estudiantes de La Plata 1

FC Dallas closed their Argentina trip with a 1-1 draw against Estudiantes de La Plata on Wednesday morning, with FCD’s lone goal scored by new signing Cristian Colman. The club will now return to Texas, where they’ll scrimmage SMU on Sunday before hosting Arabe Unido in a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal next Wednesday.