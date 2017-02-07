Fantasy: Exploring options among players new to MLS for 2017

One of the biggest challenges when setting up your MLS Fantasy team is identifying the best new players. The new signings and SuperDraft picks present relative unknowns for managers, and can be overlooked when players are organized by last year’s point totals.

Let’s take a look at some of 2017’s top new players, organized by position. With the new unlimited transfers rule, it’s never been a better time to take a flier on some unfamiliar to MLS players.

Goalkeepers

There were a couple of splashy goalkeeper signings in the offseason, after a bit of goalkeeper shuffling around the Expansion Draft. There were also some lower division promotions, who could see some time backing up US national teamers.

Player Team 2017 Price Teams Selected By Jorge Rodrigo Bava Chicago Fire $5.0 1.5% John Alvbage Minnesota United FC $5.0 2.3% Rafael Diaz New York Red Bulls $4.0 0.4% Matt Van Oekel Real Salt Lake $4.5 0.1%

Defenders

A mixture here of top SuperDraft picks and some key signings. Defender is a spot where prices range greatly, and it’s important to identify entry priced players who can make an impact. Francisco Calvo will put away some goals, hence the higher price tag.

Player Team 2017 Price Teams Selected By Miles Robinson Atlanta United $5.0 0.8% Lalas Abubakar Columbus Crew SC $4.5 0.6% Adolfo Machado Houston Dynamo $5.0 0.3% Francisco Calvo Minnesota United FC $6.0 1.4%

Midfielder

There were some high-profile midfield signings in the offseason, with new Designated Players coming with a higher buy-in. Solid potential for that price to go up, and don’t overlook the returning Juninho.

Player Team 2017 Price Teams Selected By Juninho Chicago Fire $7.5 2.8% Roland Lamah FC Dallas $8.0 0.6% Miguel Almiron Atlanta United FC $9.0 5.9% Romain Alessandrini LA Galaxy $9.0 4.5%

Forward

We’ve got some high profile DPs here, as well as a popular bench pick. Brandon Vazquez is an 18-year-old who could possibly see minutes down the road, but at the very least can help balance your budget.

Player Team 2017 Price Teams Selected By Nemanja Nikolic Chicago Fire $9.5 2.2% Brandon Vazquez Atlanta United $4.0 8.4% Christian Ramirez Minnesota United $8.0 4.5% Hector Villalba Atlanta United $9.5 2.2%

