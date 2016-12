MLS releases offseason draft calendar; Combine, SuperDraft heading to LA

2016 Events

December 11

Sunday Half-Day Trade Window (9 am - 12 pm ET): No trades involving players will be permitted after 12 pm ET up until the conclusion of the Expansion Draft — Transfer tracker

December 13

Tuesday Expansion Draft (2 pm ET) — Draft results

December 14

Wednesday Waiver Draft player list released

December 15

Thursday Waiver Draft (3 pm ET) — Draft results



Beginning at 5 pm ET, clubs may no longer sign or trade their own Re-Entry Draft eligible players (player-trade blackout window)



Re-Entry Draft Stage 1 players list released

December 16

Friday Re-Entry Draft - Stage 1 (3 pm ET) — Draft results

December 21

Wednesday Starting at 11 am ET, clubs may no longer sign or trade their own Re-Entry Draft eligible players (player-trade blackout window)



Re-Entry Draft Stage 2 players list released