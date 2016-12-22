MLS announces list of players eligible for Stage 2 of Re-Entry Draft

December 22, 20161:15PM EST
Sam Stejskal

Update (3:15 p.m. ET)

Four players were selected in Stage 2 of the 2016 Re-Entry Draft.

Original Text

Stage 2 of the 2016 Re-Entry Draft is set for 3 pm ET on Thursday afternoon, with 38 players eligible to be selected by all 22 MLS teams.

Players who are out-of-contract or had their options declined and are at least 23 with a minimum of three years of MLS experience or are at least 25 with a minimum of four years of league experience are eligible for Re-Entry.

Stage 2 of the Re-Entry Draft is a lot like last week’s Stage 1, which saw three players – Dylan Remick, Patrick McLain and Bryan Meredith – picked. The big difference is in what happens following the draft. Players picked in Stage 1 of Re-Entry automatically have their contracts picked up and are immediately added to their new club’s roster.

Players picked in Stage 2 do not automatically have their options exercised. Instead, the drafting club is required to make a genuine contract offer to the selected player within seven days of selecting him. If an agreement can’t be reached between the drafting club and the player, the drafting club will hold that player’s MLS rights. Players who remain unselected after Stage 2 will be available to any MLS club on a first-come, first-served basis.

Players are allowed to opt out of the Re-Entry process up until the start of Thursday’s draft.

The Re-Entry Draft order is determined by the reverse order of the final 2016 standings, taking into account postseason performance. Chicago holds the first pick, while the two expansion clubs, Atlanta and Minnesota, will pick 21st and 22nd, respectively.

Stage 2 Re-Entry Draft eligible players

Player Previous Club
Razvan Cocis Chicago Fire
Eric Gehrig Chicago Fire
Michael Stephens Chicago Fire
Steve Clark Columbus Crew SC
Chad Barson Columbus Crew SC
Conor Doyle Colorado Rapids
Christopher Korb D.C. United
Andrew Dykstra D.C. United
Alvaro Saborio D.C. United
Norberto Paparatto FC Dallas
Mauro Rosales FC Dallas
Cristian Maidana Houston Dynamo
Abdoulie Mansally Houston Dynamo
Leonardo Da Silva LA Galaxy
Kyle Bekker Montreal Impact
Tony Taylor New York City FC
Karl Ouimette New York Red Bulls
Pedro Ribeiro Orlando City SC
Leo Fernandes Philadelphia
Chris Klute Portland Timbers
Chris Konopka Portland Timbers
Jermaine Taylor Portland Timbers
Olmes Garcia Real Salt Lake
John Stertzer Real Salt Lake
Devon Sandoval Real Salt Lake
Michael Farfan Seattle Sounders
Damion Lowe Seattle Sounders
Jimmy Ockford Seattle Sounders
Mark Sherrod San Jose Earthquakes
Sanna Nyassi San Jose Earthquakes
Jordan Stewart San Jose Earthquakes
Jon Kempin Sporting KC
Josh Williams Toronto FC
Daniel Lovitz Toronto FC
Pedro Morales Vancouver Whitecaps
Blas Perez Vancouver Whitecaps

2016 Re-Entry Draft Order

  1. Chicago Fire
  2. Houston Dynamo
  3. Columbus Crew SC
  4. San Jose Earthquakes
  5. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
  6. Orlando City SC
  7. New England Revolution
  8. Portland Timbers
  9. Philadelphia Union
  10. D.C. United
  11. Real Salt Lake
  12. Sporting Kansas City
  13. LA Galaxy
  14. New York City FC
  15. New York Red Bulls
  16. FC Dallas
  17. Montreal Impact
  18. Colorado Rapids
  19. Toronto FC
  20. Seattle Sounders FC
  21. Atlanta United
  22. Minnesota United FC
Re-Entry Draft

