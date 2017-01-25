What is a Special Discovery Player?

A Special Discovery Player is a player whose acquisition costs (up to $500,000) are able to be amortized over the term of the player’s contract. Normally, the acquisition cost of a player (i.e. a loan or transfer fee) is charged against the acquiring team’s salary cap in the year in which it is paid.

Special Discovery Players must be 27 years old or younger during the league year in consideration, and there may be no more than one Special Discovery Player per number of clubs in the league.

Depending on the contract length, salary and full acquisition costs, classifying a player as a Special Discovery can save a team from having to use a Designated Player slot or Targeted or General Allocation Money.