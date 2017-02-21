Mexico advance and eliminate Canada at CONCACAF Under-20 Championship

Canada still have one game left in the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship. But it won’t mean much as the Canadians were eliminated from the competition on Monday night following a 5-0 loss to Mexico at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica.

With the victory, Mexico clinched a spot in the classification stage of the tournament, along with Honduras, who beat Antigua and Barbuda, 4-1, earlier in the day.

Mexico and Honduras are both 2-0 in Group A, while Canada and Antigua and Barbuda are both 0-2.

Canada, who won the tournament in 1986 and 1996, previously dropped a 1-0 decision to Honduras on Friday. They’ll seek their first goal in the tournament when they wrap up group play vs. Antigua and Barbuda on Thursday (3:30 pm ET, Facebook Live).

But it will be too late to qualify for the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea. Canada have now missed out on five straight U-20 World Cups after hosting the event in 2007.

Mexico, meanwhile, have had no trouble finding the back of the net, having outscored their opponents, 8-0, through their first two games.

Against Canada on Monday, Ronaldo Cisneros netted his second straight brace, while Sebastian Cordova, Claudio Zamudio and Eduardo Aguirre also scored.

Mexico, the three-time defending champs and a heavy favorite to win again, will close out group play vs. Honduras on Thursday (6 pm ET, Facebook Live). They’ve won 19 straight games in the competition.