Honduras 1, Canada 0 | 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Recap

Honduras and Canada opened the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship in Costa Rica on Friday, with Honduras emerging as 1-0 victors in the first game.

Rob Gale's Canada side held firm until the 76th minute, when a failed clearance led to a long-range blast from substitute Jorge Alvarez, giving Honduras a 1-0 lead.

The Canadians were the stronger side in the first half, pressing Honduras and spending much of the half in their opponent's half. But Honduras were the better team after the halftime break, and they had several near misses in the final 45 before Alvarez's goal opened the scoring for the tournament.

The teams will continue Group A play on Monday, as Honduras face Antigua & Barbuda and Canada face defending tournament champion Mexico (8:30 pm ET, CONCACAF's Facebook page).

Lineups:

Canada (4-4-2): Thomas Hasal; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Gabriel Boakye, Thomas Milleur-Giguere, Kosovar Sadiki; Liam Fraser, Luca Uccello, Tristan Borges (Emmanuel Zambazis, 76), Kristopher Twardek; Liam Millar (Aymar Sigue, 83), Dario Zanatta (Shaan Hundal, 63)

Honduras (4-4-2): Javier Delgado; Denil Maldonado, Wesly Decas, Dylan Andrade, Jose Garcia; Jose Reyes (Jorge Alvarez, 59), Carlos Pineda, Foslyn Grant, Sendel Gruz Lopez (Byron Rodriguez, 72); Darixon Vuelto Perez (Jose Quiroz, 94), Douglas Martinez