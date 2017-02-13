View from Couch: Which former players should return to MLS?

So it appears former Seattle Sounders star Fredy Montero might well be making an MLS return … to the Vancouver Whitecaps. Those #CascadiaCup competitors keep it really real, and fun for the rest of us.

Especially when you consider the juicy possibility of other players peeling off the Allocation List to revisit the stateside experience. We'll skip the folks stuck on there due to "Core" status with the US national team or the elite youth national team players who've not yet established any MLS roots, leaving us with the folks who transferred out of the league for more than $500,000.

With nods to recent departees Fabian Castillo and Matt Miazga and the solid situation of DeAndre Yedlin, here's our thoughts on the seven players whose return would get us most amped around the office, with a chance for you to chime in:

Geoff Cameron

Current: Stoke City (ENG) | MLS: Houston Dynamo (2008-12)