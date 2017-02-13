Go behind the scenes of NYCFC's preseason friendly vs. Emelec

You know how a lot of preseason friendlies go, especially the ones early in training camp. They're no-frills affairs, designed to shake off the rust and get a team starting to play on the same page after an offseason of rest, departures, and new acquisitions.

New York City FC's 2-2 draw with Ecuadorian side CS Emelec last week was no typical preseason friendly, though -- and here's the video to prove it.

The 21-minute clip is packed with atmosphere and detail from the buildup to the match in Guayaquil -- and there's a little football in there too, just in case you were wondering.