2017 Preseason - Wednesday, Feb. 8: Dallas, NYC and DC face foreign clubs

Four MLS clubs will see preseason action on Wednesday, Feb. 8, with three of them set to face international opponents. Here's a rundown of the day's schedule.

FC Dallas 0, Lanus 1; Buenos Aires, Argentina

FC Dallas kicked off preseason play with a game against Argentina Primera Division side Lanus in Buenos Aires, falling 1-0 after 120 minutes of play at Estadio Ciudad de Lanus. The match, which was played in three 40-minute periods, featured different lineups in each of them.

FC Dallas will be in Argentina for a ten-day preseason camp as they prepare to face Arabe Unido on Feb. 23 in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. Dallas will play a game every single day during their stay in Buenos Aires and are slated to face Lanus once again on Feb. 14. Check out the FC Dallas schedule in Argentina.

Ventura County Fusion 1, Colorado Rapids 6; Thousand Oaks, Calif.

After drawing 1-1 over the weekend against the same side, the Rapids turned up the goals in their second preseason friendly, this time rolling over the PDL club 6-1 Wednesday afternoon. Colorado's goals came courtesy of Dominique Badji, Caleb Calvert (2), Marlon Hairston, and unsigned SuperDraft picks Liam Callahan and Jaime Siaj.

Changes to the group for the second half:



Mizell; Miller, Ford, Davidson, Williams; Cronin, Hamilton, Siaj; Hairston, Calvert, Callahan. — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) February 8, 2017

4 pm ET – D.C. United vs. Jonkopings Sodra IF; Brandenton, Fla.

WATCH LIVE HERE

D.C. United will take on Swedish side Jonkopings Sodra IF on Wednesday afternoon to close out their first preseason camp in Brandenton, Florida. United defeated the US Under-17 national team, 6-0, and then tied, 1-1, with Philadelphia Union. The team will return to D.C. for their annual kit unveiling and then continue the second part of their preseason in Florida as part of the second annual Rowdies Suncoast Invitational.

8 pm ET – New York City FC vs. CS Emelec; Guayaquil, Ecuador

WATCH LIVE HERE

New York City FC will be a guest of honor in Ecuador as they face 13-time national champions CS Emelec on Wednesday in what will be a celebration of the reinauguration of the Estadio Banco del Pacifico. The club has been in Ecuador since Monday night and hosted a soccer clinic at a local school on Tuesday as well as an open training session ahead of the match.

Preseason results: Tuesday, Feb. 7

San Jose Earthquakes 1, Seattle Sounders FC 0; Kino Sports Complex

Clint Dempsey played 45 minutes in his second consecutive preseason game with the Sounders, but the defending MLS Cup champions fell to the San Jose Earthquakes as they rounded out a week-and-a-half stay in Tucson, Arizona. Cordell Cato's second half strike sealed the win for the Quakes, who also wrapped up their camp in the desert and will return to the Bay Area for a few days before a friendly vs. the LA Galaxy in Las Vegas on Saturday. Meanwhile the Sounders returned home to Seattle on Wednesday, where they’ll spend a week at their Starfire Sports Complex home before setting out for Charleston, South Carolina for the Carolina Challenge Cup.

New England Revolution 2, Sporting Kansas City 1; Tucson Arizona

Kei Kamara scored in his third consecutive preseason game as the New England Revolution defeated Sporting Kansas City 2-1 to close the first leg of the 2017 preseason with a 2-0-1 record. Fourth-round SuperDraft selection Joshua Smith scored the winner as 19-year-old academy product Nansel Selbol struck for Sporting KC. Both clubs will return to Tucson for another camp, highlighted by the Desert Diamond Cup, later in the month.

Houston Dynamo 3, Rio Grande Valley FC 0; H-E-B Park

The Dynamo concluded their weeklong visit to the Rio Grande Valley with a friendly vs. their USL affiliates RGVFC Toros at the complex in Edinburg, Texas where the Toros’ impressive new home stadium is being built. Houston’s coaching staff tweaked the game's format, holding a 45-minute intrasquad game before facing off with RGVFC in the second 45 minutes. Erick 'Cubo' Torres scored the lone goal in the intrasquad game, while Mauro Manotas scored twice against RGVFC. Alberth Elis added a goal for Houston against the USL side.

LA Galaxy 1, Club Tijuana 1; StubHub Center

Galaxy forward Jose Villarreal scored the team's only goal of the match as they hosted their LigaMX counterparts from across the US-Mexico border. The Galaxy took the lead in the 52nd minute but the Xolos were awarded a penalty kick two minutes later and equalized from the spot. The Galaxy will move to Las Vegas at the weekend, where they’ll meet their California Clasico rivals the San Jose Earthquakes in a friendly at Cashman Field on Saturday night (buy tickets here).