New York City FC lavish praise on 16-year-old academy player vs. Emelec

It's early, but James Sands may be a name for MLS fans to remember.

the 16-year-old, a member of New York City FC's U-16 academy team, made the trip with the first team to Ecuador, and played in the friendly against Ecuadorian giants Emelec on Wednesday night, a game that ended 2-2.

The midfielder (pictured above, top row, second from right), playing alongside maestro Andrea Pirlo (more than twice Sands' age), drew rave reviews postgame, with NYCFC's website calling the duo "The Master and The Apprentice," and head coach Patrick Vieira not holding back in his praise.

“It just confirmed how we already felt about him,” he was quoted in a story on Sands' debut in SBIsoccer. “He made the team play.”

For now, Sands remains an academy player, but if he continues to put in performances like the one against Emelec, he could be playing at Yankee Stadium against MLS competition before you know it.