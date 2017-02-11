Atlanta United reveal jersey numbers for inaugural roster

Atlanta United opened their first preseason with their first game, a 4-0 win over Chattanooga FC in Chattanooga, Tenn. on Saturday.
During the game, the MLS expansion club also released their secondary jersey and unveiled their squad numbers for the season.
One number not taken: 17. That's because that number is reserved for the supporters, and will not be used by a player on the roster.
Here's the full rundown of Atlanta United's jersey numbers for 2017:
|Atlanta United Roster
|#1 - Brad Guzan
|GK
|#2 - Tyrone Mears
|D
|#3 - Michael Parkhurst
|D
|#4 - Greg Garza
|D
|#5 - Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
|D
|#6 - Miles Robinson
|D
|#7 - Josef Martinez
|F
|#8 - Kevin Kratz
|M
|#9 - Kenwyne Jones
|F
|#10 - Miguel Almiron
|M
|#11 - Yamil Asad
|M
|#13 - Harrison Heath
|M
|#14 - Carlos Carmona
|M
|#15 - Hector Villalba
|F
|#16 - Chris McCann
|M
|#18 - Jeff Larentowicz
|M
|#19 - Brandon Vazquez
|F
|#20 - Chris Goslin
|M
|#21 - Mark Bloom
|D
|#22 - Mikey Ambrose
|D
|#23 - Alex Tambakis
|GK
|#24 - Julian Gressel
|M
|#25 - Alec Kann
|GK
|#26 - Anton Walkes
|D
|#27 - Zach Loyd
|D
|#28 - Andrew Wheeler-Omionu
|M
|#29 - Jacob Peterson
|F
|#30 - Andrew Carleton
|M
|#31 - Jeffrey Otoo
|F
|#33 - Romario Williams
|F
|Coach: Gerardo Martino