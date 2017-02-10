Atlanta United reserve No. 17 jersey for fans as nod to inaugural season

Atlanta United FC might have yet to begin their inaugural season, but already there is a number that players will not be able to use.

Atlanta United announced on Friday that the No. 17 jersey has been reserved and dedicated to the fans as a nod to the club's debut season in 2017. As such, no player on the expansion club will be sporting that number.

“The supporters have always been the most important and fundamental aspects of Atlanta United and they’ve been part of the excitement of this journey building the club as we approach the 5th of March, our first-ever game,” said Atlanta United president Darren Eales on the club's official website. “They’re an integral part of the squad so we felt it was only appropriate that they should have a number that is theirs alone.”

Recent Designated Player-signing Josef Martinez is fond of 17. He wears it while with the Venezuelan national team, and had it when he was on the books of Torino in Italy's top flight. In fact, Martinez likes the number so much that he has it tattooed on his neck.

Still, he understands the reason why Atlanta are reserving it for their supporters.

“Seventeen may be my favorite number, but it is for the people of Atlanta," Martinez told the club's website.

Atlanta United will make their much-anticipated MLS debut on March 5 when they host the New York Red Bulls (7:30 pm ET; FS1 in US | MLS LIVE in Canada).