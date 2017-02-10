Kick Off: Caps hunting for a striker | Dax reads Fire act | "Chino" to TFC?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Caps search for goals

Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson says the club are working day and night to find a lead striker before the season begins. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Blackburn manager Owen Coyle has revealed that he fell short in a bid to lure Whitecaps attacker Giles Barnes. READ MORE

Preseason results

Four more preseason contests were played on Thursday, with Sebastian Blanco seeing his Portland debut in a wild affair against Real Salt Lake. READ MORE | WATCH REPLAY

Stejskal's Notebook: Ali Curtis and Run DMB

Sam Stejskal has the latest on a handful of MLS stories, including Ali Curtis' job status with the Red Bulls and Houston negotiations with DaMarcus Beasley. READ MORE

Dax brings new attitude to Chicago

Chicago Fire midfielder Dax McCarty is imploring his new teammates to understand "this club is going to be about winning and nothing else will be accepted" if they're to return the Fire to the playoffs. READ MORE

Union's Yaro to the shelf

Philadelphia defender Joshua Yaro will miss 3-4 months in recovery after undergoing shoulder surgery. READ MORE

Sporting youth in KC

The Kansas City Star has focused a feature on how Sporting KC are building through youth instead of relying on big-money signings. READ MORE

And broadening the lens, MLS Anonymous has produced a list of five young MLS players poised to break out in 2017. READ MORE

MLS rumors on Chino, Drazic

Central American station TV Max claims that Toronto FC is working on a deal (in Spanish) to land young Panama midfielder Luis "Chino" Pereira. READ MORE

Over in Spain, Real Valladolid's Serbia Under-21 winger Dejan Drazic, who has already failed in one attempt to leave temporary employers Celta de Vigo, is now reportedly angling for a loan move (in Serbian) to MLS. READ MORE

Soccer’s Most Powerful People in the US

Soccer site FourFourTwo put together their list of the 31 Most Powerful People in soccer in the United States, with names familiar and under the radar. READ MORE

US Depth, Mexico's Victory

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle does his best to work out Bruce Arena's depth chart as the US national team heads toward March's crucial World Cup qualifiers. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Mexico scored a 1-0 friendly win over Iceland on Thursday, with LA Galaxy playmaker Giovani dos Santos setting up the winner. READ MORE

Meet me in St. Louis

A circuit court judge has put both a soccer stadium funding vote and a related public transport sales tax increase on the ballot for an April 4 public vote. The tandem measures would help the local expansion group move closer to bringing an MLS team to the Gateway City. READ MORE

Across the state, Sporting KC president Jake Reid told their fans he's crossing his fingers that St. Louis gets a team so they can build a heated rivalry. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts

The history of MLS's relationship with South American soccer

MLS Fantasy: Mining for diamonds in Atlanta and Minnesota

Handy tips for starting supporters groups in expansion cities