2017 Preseason - Thursday, Feb. 9: Seven MLS teams set for action

Seven MLS clubs will continue their preseasons with games on Thursday, Feb. 9. Six of those teams will square off in three all-MLS matches while FC Dallas take on traditional South American powerhouse River Plate down in Argentina.

Here is a rundown of Thursday's schedule:

Chicago Fire 1, Philadelphia Union 0

Michael de Leeuw's 56th-minute header off Nemanja Nikolic's cross proved the difference as the Fire improved to 2-0-0 in preseason play at IMG Acadamy in Bradenton, Fla. The Union dropped to 1-1-0 in exhibition action.

Minnesota United vs. Vancouver Whitecaps (Providence Park, 8 pm ET)

Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, will be the site of two matches involving Western Conference teams, starting with Minnesota United's clash with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Minnesota are looking to continue to build chemistry in this match, but they will face a stiff test in a Vancouver side that is beginning its "last push" for its upcoming CONCACAF Champions League series against the New York Red Bulls.

The game will be streamed at Timbers.com.

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake (Providence Park, 10:30 pm ET)

Two familiar conference foes will do battle in the nightcap at Providence Park, as the Portland Timbers aim to defend their home turf against Real Salt Lake. The Timbers could count on Darlington Nagbe in this one after he rejoined the team following his participation in the US national team's winter camp. RSL may do the same, meanwhile, with star goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

The game will be streamed at Timbers.com.

FC Dallas 1, River Plate 1; Buenos Aires, Argentina

Another day in Argentina meant another game for FC Dallas. This one was a bit different, however.

FC Dallas played legendary Argentine club River Plate on Thursday morning, and the MLS side got a result out of the friendly via a 1-1 scoreline. River Plate initially took the lead through Ivan Rossi, but draft pick Adonijah Reid finished off a feed from Jesus Ferreira to bring Dallas level in the 59th minute.

Preseason results: Wednesday, Feb. 8

Lanus 1, FC Dallas 0; Buenos Aires, Argentina

FC Dallas kicked off preseason play with a game against Argentina Primera Division side Lanus in Buenos Aires, falling 1-0 after 120 minutes of play at Estadio Ciudad de Lanus. The match, which was played in three 40-minute periods, featured different lineups in each of them.

Ventura County Fusion 1, Colorado Rapids 6; Thousand Oaks, Calif.

After drawing 1-1 over the weekend against the same side, the Rapids turned up the goals in their second preseason friendly, this time rolling over the PDL club 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon. Colorado's goals came courtesy of Dominique Badji, Caleb Calvert (2), Marlon Hairston, and unsigned SuperDraft picks Liam Callahan and Jaime Siaj.

D.C. United 3, Jonkopings Sodra IF 2; Bradenton, Fla.

D.C. United defeated Jonkopings Sodra 3-2 Wednesday afternoon, with goals from Marcelo Sarvas, Luciano Acosta and Sebastien Le Toux. After taking a 3-0 lead, two late goals from the Swedish side made it a one-goal affair in the end.

CS Emelec 2, New York City FC 2; Guayaquil, Ecuador

New York City FC got two late goals from Sean Okoli (83rd minute) and John Stertzer (92nd minute) to tie 13-time national champions CS Emelec 2-2 on Wednesday night in the re-inauguration of the Estadio Banco del Pacifico Capwell. Eduar Preciado scored both goals for the home side on either side of halftime (41st and 54th minute) before NYCFC mounted their late comeback.