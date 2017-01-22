Complete list of MLS Free Agents for 2017 season

More free agents continue to come off the board, with a couple eligible candidates announcing their retirements in January, Marco Pappa returning to his home country and Marvell Wynne re-signing with his current team.

Several other free agents, including Alan Gordon, Sebastien Le Toux, Chance Myers, Chad Barrett, and David Horst appear close to finding new teams, though plenty of capable contributors remain. One player to keep an eye on is veteran US international DaMarcus Beasley, who is wanted back by the Houston Dynamo but has not signed a new deal yet.

Players 28 years of age and older with eight MLS service years who are out of contract, or have had their option declined, are eligible for Free Agency, allowing them the freedom to negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous club, subject to certain restrictions. A player has fulfilled a year of service if they were on a club’s roster prior to August 15 or played in at least one regular season or postseason game in the relevant year subject to USL loan exceptions.