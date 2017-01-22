Complete list of MLS Free Agents for 2017 season

January 22, 20174:50PM EST
MLSsoccer staff

More free agents continue to come off the board, with a couple eligible candidates announcing their retirements in January, Marco Pappa returning to his home country and Marvell Wynne re-signing with his current team.

Several other free agents, including Alan Gordon, Sebastien Le Toux, Chance Myers, Chad Barrett, and David Horst appear close to finding new teams, though plenty of capable contributors remain. One player to keep an eye on is veteran US international DaMarcus Beasley, who is wanted back by the Houston Dynamo but has not signed a new deal yet.

Players 28 years of age and older with eight MLS service years who are out of contract, or have had their option declined, are eligible for Free Agency, allowing them the freedom to negotiate a new contract with any MLS club, including their previous club, subject to certain restrictions. A player has fulfilled a year of service if they were on a club’s roster prior to August 15 or played in at least one regular season or postseason game in the relevant year subject to USL loan exceptions.

Player Previous Team Status for 2017
Alston, Kevin Orlando Option
Ashe, Corey Columbus Option
Ballouchy, Mehdi NYCFC Out of Contract
Barnes, Darrius New England Out of Contract
Barrett, Chad San Jose Option
Beasley, DaMarcus Houston Out of Contract
Borchers, Nat Portland Out of Contract
Casey, Conor Columbus Option
Franklin, Sean D.C. United Re-signed with D.C.
Gomez, Herculez Seattle Retired
Goodson, Clarence San Jose Option
Gordon, Alan LA Galaxy Out of Contract
Grabavoy, Ned Portland Option
Hernandez, Jason NYCFC Option
Horst, David Houston Out of Contract
Jewsbury, Jack Portland Out of Contract
Johnson, Will Toronto FC Signed with Orlando
Kronberg, Eric Montreal Out of Contract
LaBrocca, Nick Chicago Option
Larentowicz, Jeff LA Galaxy Signed with Atlanta
Le Toux, Sebastian Colorado Out of Contract
Lenhart, Steven San Jose Option
Magee, Mike LA Galaxy Retired
Mapp, Justin Sporting KC Option
Morales, Javier Real Salt Lake Signed with FC Dallas
Myers, Chance Sporting KC Out of Contract
Nagamura, Paulo Sporting KC Retired
Oduro, Dominic Montreal Re-signed with Montreal
Olave, Jamison Real Salt Lake Option
Pappa, Marco Colorado Signed with Municipal
Peterson, Jacob Sporting KC Signed with Atlanta
Reynish, Kyle NY Red Bulls Out of Contract
Scott, Zach Seattle Retired
Sturgis, Nathan Seattle Option
Wahl, Tyson Columbus Option
Wingert, Chris Real Salt Lake Out of Contract
Wynne, Marvell San Jose Re-signed with San Jose