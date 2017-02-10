2017 Preseason - Friday, Feb. 10: FC Dallas draw San Lorenzo in Argentina

Friday's MLS preseason game slate was light, with many teams playing on the weekend. After the New York Red Bulls' game against Sacramento Republic was cancelled due to inclement weather, one team, FC Dallas, played on Friday, continuing their tour through some of the best clubs Argentina has to offer, playing 2014 Copa Libertadores winners San Lorenzo in Buenos Aires.

San Lorenzo 3, FC Dallas 3

Dallas played a back-and-forth match against the Argentine Primera club on a soaked pitch after rain delayed the start of the game. Tesho Akindele forced an own goal in the 18th minute, but the hosts immediately answered with a tying goal. Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez made a penalty stop in the first half, but could not keep out the second chance off the rebound.

FCD tied the game up a few minutes after the halftime break, courtesy of Michael Barrios, and after San Lorenzo jumped out to a 3-2 lead just past the hour mark, Maxi Urruti tied the game up again for Dallas in the 74th minute.

Starting XI for the first half (4-2-3-1):

Gonzalez; Chala, Guillen, Harris, Cannon; Hayes, Cermeno; Reid, Morales, Pomykal; Tesho. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 10, 2017