Canadian national broadcast schedule for 2017 revealed; CTV to air 7 games

TSN and TVA Sports, the official national broadcasters of MLS in Canada, announced their broadcast schedules for the 2017 season on Thursday, unveiling a record slate featuring over 125 regular season matches between the networks.

Additionally, CTV – Canada’s most-watched television network – will air MLS matches for the first time in 2017. The network will broadcast seven matches from mid-March through mid-May, highlighted by the 2016 MLS Cup rematch between Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders on May 6 at CenturyLink Field.

In the first year of a new five-year media rights extension, TSN will broadcast a network record 75 matches featuring Canadian teams, including every Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps match. TSN will also air featured games on Friday nights in the spring, and a game of the week on Saturday nights throughout the year.

TVA Sports, MLS’ new official French-language broadcaster in Canada, will provide coverage of more than 50 MLS games during the 2017 season, including all 34 Montreal Impact matches. The network will continue to air a weekly show devoted to covering the Impact and MLS on Tuesday nights throughout the season.

For the full schedule of TSN, CTV and TVA Sports games, visit MLSsoccer.com's schedule page or see below. Team-specific schedules are available there or at the individual sites of the Montreal Impact, Toronto FC, and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Throughout the regular season, TSN, CTV and TVA Sports will broadcast a total of five all-Canadian affairs, with CTV covering both Toronto and Montreal’s sole games against Vancouver on March 18 and April 29 , respectively. TSN and TVA Sports will air all three 401 Derby meetings between Toronto and Montreal, all scheduled in the final stretch of the season: Toronto at Montreal on Aug. 27, Montreal at Toronto on Sept. 20 and Montreal at TFC on Oct. 15.



TSN and TVA Sports will also carry critical Decision Day contests as the final postseason picture comes into focus on the last day of the regular season. On Sunday, Oct. 22, Montreal host Eastern Conference foe New England Revolution, while Toronto FC make their inaugural trip to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Atlanta United and Vancouver end their season at Cascadia Cup rivals Portland Timbers.

TSN and TVA Sports will have exclusive coverage of the MLS Cup Playoffs. In 2016, total viewership for the postseason reached an all-time high in Canada across TSN’s networks, highlighted by a thrilling playoff series in MLS history between Toronto and Montreal in the Eastern Conference Championship. After a record 1.5 million Canadian viewers tuned in to see 2016 MLS Cup hosted at Toronto FC’s BMO Field, TSN and TVA Sports will continue to provide exclusive coverage of 2017 MLS Cup, as well as the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target at Chicago’s Soldier Field on Aug. 2.

All MLS games on TSN and CTV can be seen live on TSN GO and CTV GO, while TVA Sports games are available on the TVA Sports app.

Full Canadian national broadcast schedule for 2017 (CTV games in bold):