Toronto FC supporters paint the tunnel at club's training facility

February 8, 201712:46PM EST
Toronto FC supporters added a nice touch to the club’s training facility over the weekend, when several of the club’s biggest supporters’ groups painted their logos on the walls of the tunnel that leads to indoor fields at TFC’s Kia Training Grounds.

According to SB Nation’s TFC blog Waking The Red, the groups represented are the Red Patch Boys, Inebriatti, Kings in the North, Original 109, U-Sector and Tribal Rhythm Nation. 

