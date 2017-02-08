Toronto FC supporters paint the tunnel at club's training facility

Toronto FC supporters added a nice touch to the club’s training facility over the weekend, when several of the club’s biggest supporters’ groups painted their logos on the walls of the tunnel that leads to indoor fields at TFC’s Kia Training Grounds.

Some of our amazing supporters are at the Kia Training Grounds today helping to bring some life to our tunnel. pic.twitter.com/ykAF3OTIqa — Toronto FC (@torontofc) February 5, 2017

According to SB Nation’s TFC blog Waking The Red, the groups represented are the Red Patch Boys, Inebriatti, Kings in the North, Original 109, U-Sector and Tribal Rhythm Nation.