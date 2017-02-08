Miguel Herrera reiterates that it'd be "interesting" to coach in MLS

A little over a week after telling ESPN FC that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of managing in MLS, former Mexico head coach Miguel Herrera reiterated on Tuesday that he’s open to one day working in the league.

The Tijuana manager, famous for his sideline hysterics, spoke highly of the league after his Xolos drew 1-1 with the LA Galaxy in a friendly at StubHub Center on Tuesday night.

“[MLS] is a very good league. It offers a coach the opportunity to work on a good project because the processes are respected and there is no promotion and relegation,” he said.

“I’m not closed to any option,” he continued. “I have a contract with Xolos but you never know where you’ll end up tomorrow. Today I’m here and I’m very happy.”

Herrera is reportedly out of contract with Tijuana at the end of 2017. He’s managed Xolos since November 2015, leading the club to a first-place regular season finish in the recently-completed Apertura 2016. Prior to taking the Tijuana job, Herrera spent about a year and a half with the Mexican national team, leading them at the 2014 World Cup and winning the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, after which he was fired following a physical confrontation with a reporter.

The 48-year-old on Tuesday denied any notion that he’s already been contacted by MLS teams.

“There has been nothing. A lot of talk, sure, but there was nothing,” he said. “I’ve only said that it’d be interesting to come [to MLS], but right now I’m not thinking about the Mexican national team or MLS or anything outside. I’m just thankful for having a job and I respect my contract.”