Former Mexico manager Miguel Herrera says he's open to moving to MLS

Miguel Herrera is currently successfully guiding Club Tijuana through Liga MX, but the fiery former Mexican national team manager is open to potentially moving to MLS in the future.

Herrera, whose contract is reportedly up at the end of the year, spoke highly of the league in an exclusive interview with ESPN FC, saying he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of managing in MLS.

"I don't rule out the possibility because it's a strong league, it's a league in which the one advantage as a coach is that there isn't relegation, so your project can last a long time if it brings results," he said. "If the owners of the teams there understand that there are teams in construction, in formation, and they don't fire you if you lose two games."

While he’s open to a move to MLS, it’s clear that Herrera’s heart lies with a potential return to the Mexican national team. The 48-year-old, who was fired as Mexico head coach after an encounter with a reporter the day after winning the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup, also made clear he’d jump at a chance to manage a club in Europe.

"I would like to be able to return to the national team. I don't know when, but it is pending because I feel that I brought them the results they asked for," he said. "If there is an opportunity to make the leap across the pond to the other side to [Europe], without a doubt I will do it. In 10 years, I want to keep being a coach with a lot of drive, desire to work and accompanied by successes to be able to achieve the objectives that one wants."