Robbie Keane pictured training with Dubai-based club Al-Ahli FC

Could Robbie Keane be on his way to the Middle East?

The former LA Galaxy forward was pictured training with Dubai-based Al-Ahli FC in photos posted to the club’s Twitter account on Monday.

النجم الايرلندي روبي كين يشارك في تدريبات الفرسان صباح اليوم pic.twitter.com/0S9P4z2yxM — النـــادي الاهــــلي (@AlAhliClub) February 6, 2017

Keane, 36, spent parts of six seasons with the Galaxy, recording 83 goals and 45 assists in 125 regular-season matches, helping LA to three MLS Cup titles and winning the MLS MVP award in 2014. It was announced in November that the Irish legend would depart LA, with Keane since being linked to clubs in Australia, England and now the United Arab Emirates.

An Irish outlet reported on Monday that it’s unlikely Keane will sign with Al-Ahli, with the report stating that the striker is on vacation in Dubai and accepted the club’s invitation to train as he tries to maintain his fitness.