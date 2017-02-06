Quakes' Marvell Wynne held out of training after heart abnormality detected

San Jose Earthquakes defender Marvell Wynne is being held out of preseason training and exhibition games while undergoing further evaluation for a heart abnormality discovered during the team's annual entrance physicals.

The announcement came Monday in a news release from the club, who also said that Wynne has also undergone other evaluations since the issue was discovered.

The 30-year-old Wynne has spent all 11 of his professional seasons in MLS, coming to the Earthquakes in 2015 after stints with the New York Red Bulls, Toronto FC and Colorado Rapids -- winning MLS Cup 2010 with the latter team.