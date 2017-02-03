MLS Fantasy is back! Easier to play, great prizes at stake

MLS Fantasy is back! We’re excited to unveil this year’s game, which includes some pretty big changes from previous iterations. First and foremost?

UNLIMITED TRANSFERS. EVERY ROUND.

That’s right – you’ll have a chance to turn over your entire roster each round. You can ride the hot hand, adjust for injuries, play the matchups or tweak to your heart's content just because. No penalties. No limits.

There are some other changes, too:

Clean sheets for goalkeepers and defenders are now worth five points.

The cap has been reduced to $100 million, and rosters have also been reduced to 15 players (2 goalkeepers, 5 defenders, 5 midfielders, 3 forwards).

Starting prices for defenders have been adjusted – the most expensive defenders start at $6.5 million.

We’re launching MLS Fantasy with the Opening Weekend Challenge – a chance to win an MLS Starter Pack on the first weekend of MLS action – before the overall league starts in Round 2.

Oh, and we're also giving away trips to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and MLS Cup (more on that below) during what we hope will be the best MLS Fantasy campaign to date!

How To Create Your Team

First things first, you've got to create a team and choose the players who'll fill out your initial roster. Don't worry, it's easy! Head over the MLS Fantasy homepage and click the Start Playing button to get started. You’ll have $100 million to spend on your 15-player squad. Follow the on-screen tutorials to build your first roster. Remember, it doesn't have to be perfect the first time through. You can make as many adjustments as you want before the season kicks off, as well as unlimited transfers every round.

For more help creating your team, check out this step-by-step guide.

How To Create Your League

Everything’s more fun with friends. Now that you've created a team, you’ll want to find some other managers to compete against. As in past years, we’re offering two different types of leagues: classic and head-to-head. What’s the difference? A classic league compiles your points over the course of the entire season, whereas head-to-head leagues pit you against a new competitor every round. You can join public leagues or create your own private, invite-only leagues to keep your MLS Fantasy circle tight.

To learn more about creating and joining leagues, check out this article.

Pro Tips

Download the MLS app and sign-up for MLS Fantasy notifications. To sign-up for notifications, select the main menu, choose settings. Within the settings menu, select News & Videos notifications and turn on notifications for "Fantasy Soccer."

Keep tabs on the MLS Fantasy schedule.

Follow @MLSFantasy on Twitter.

Bookmark the MLS Fantasy news list, the Injury Report and Disciplinary Report.

Opening Weekend Challenge

The MLS Fantasy season gets rolling a little differently this year. We're calling it the Opening Weekend Challenge, and the top score from the first weekend will win an MLS starter pack, including a $200 MLSstore.com gift card, two tickets to an MLS regular-season match and an MLS LIVE subscription.

After the Opening Weekend Challenge, all scores will zero out from the first weekend – even in head-to-head leagues. That means everyone will start fresh in Round 2 as the chase for the grand prizes begins in earnest. Think of it as a round to hone your skills and get familiar with the new rules – with a sweet prize on the line!

Prizes

Speaking of prizes, we think you'll like what you're playing for in 2017. We’re giving away VIP trips to the league’s showcase events!

VIP Trip to the MLS All-Star Game for the mid-season champion (through Round 17)

VIP Trip to MLS Cup for the overall winner

Those who finish 2nd through 10th in the overall league will be rewarded as well – prizes range from $1,000 for second place to $200 each for places 5-10.

In addition, we’re offering $250 gift cards for each of the 23 Supporters League winners – all 22 teams competing in 2017, plus LAFC – as well as any private leagues that have 750 members.

For a full list of prizes as well as our Terms and Conditions, visit the MLS Fantasy Prizes page.