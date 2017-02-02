Oyongo, Cameroon book Africa Cup of Nations final after beating Ghana

Montreal Impact defender Ambroise Oyongo and Cameroon will play for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations title on Sunday after topping Columbus Crew SC defenders Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah and Ghana 2-0 in the tournament semifinals on Thursday.

Oyongo played the full 90 for Cameroon, who got goals from Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui in the 72nd minute and Christian Bassogog in second-half stoppage time to advance to Sunday’s final against Egypt. The Impact outside back has been critical in Cameroon’s run to the final, playing every minute of their five games and converting a penalty kick in their shootout win in the quarterfinals.

Ghana will take on Burkina Faso in the third-place match on Saturday. Afful played every minute for the Black Stars at the tournament, while Mensah – who did not feature on Thursday – made just one appearance.