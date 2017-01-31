Sports hernia sidelines FC Dallas midfielder Victor Ulloa for 1 month

FC Dallas midfielder Victor Ulloa will miss the remainder of the club's preseason after undergoing sports hernia surgery, FCD announced on Tuesday.

The Homegrown holding mid has been a key contributor for Dallas over the past three seasons, making 93 league appearances (77 starts) plus eight postseason matches, though his minutes dropped off a bit in 2016 amid fierce competition for playing time in the heart of the North Texans' midfield.

The surgery will sideline Ulloa for a month, ruling him out for FCD's CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal matchup with Panamanian side Arabe Unido. Dallas set off on a 10-day trip to Argentina on Monday and will return home on Feb. 16 to finish preparations for the first leg of that home-and-home series on Feb. 23 at Toyota Stadium.

FCD also announced that midfielder Kellyn Acosta and defender Matt Hedges, both of whom returned early from the US national team's January camp due to ankle and knee injuries, respectively, have returned to full training.