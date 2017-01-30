Kick Off: US takes 2017 bow vs. Serbia | Alessandrini on his way to LA?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

That Friendly feeling

Following the US national team's 0-0 draw with friendly visitors Serbia, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle noted that the result was marked by the usual January camp rust. As for US standouts, both coach Bruce Arena and our own player ratings identified Portland's Darlington Nagbe as the starting line-up standout. After the game, Arena released both Jermaine Jones and Sacha Kljestan to join their clubs in preseason camp.

They know the way

Also on Sunday, the USMNT announced that their next World Cup qualifier is set for March 24 in San Jose.

Club, then Country

ESPN's Taylor Twellman passed along word from US coach Bruce Arena, who stated that recovering star Clint Dempsey will not be in the team for March's World Cup qualifiers. This will allow Dempsey to first concern himself with making a return to Seattle, who are hoping to reignite the veteran's partnership with Nicolas Lodeiro.

Also in Seattle...

Sticking with the Sounders, Swedish outlet Expressen says Guangzhou midfield ace Gustav Svensson is headed to Seattle. Meanwhile, Seattle head coach Brian Schmetzer is running the rule over former Sounders wing ace Steve Zakuani, who is attempting a comeback after retiring due to injuries back in 2014.

Big fish

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that the Galaxy are close to reeling in Marseille winger Romain Alessandrini as a new Designated Player.

New netminder

Minnesota United have officially landed a new 'keeper, grabbing veteran John Alvbage from IFK Goteborg.

Blanco bulletin

San Lorenzo attack ace Sebastian Blanco let it slip that his transfer to Portland has been completed.

Ring him up?

Kicker is reporting that New York City FC are close to signing Kaiserslautern and Finland defensive midfielder Alexander Ring.

Mind games

On the heels of their MLS Cup defeat, Toronto FC boss Greg Vanney has added mental training exercises to their preseason repertoire.

Trial proceedings

Vancouver youngster Kianz Froese has notched two goals and two assists in three friendly appearances during his Fortuna Duesseldorf audition, impressing the club (in German—ed.) enough for them to consider preparing an offer. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps have reportedly taken former Rangers winger David Templeton on trial.

Offers in the balance

Both ESPN and Kicker are reporting that Darmstadt manager Torsten Frings is set to decide whether or not defender Florian Jungwirth will be allowed to move to San Jose. Next door in the Eredivisie, the agent for Go Ahead Eagles left winger Randy Wolters claims he has "a concrete offer" (in Dutch) from a mystery MLS suitor.

Battle of the Bay

In their drive to join MLS, the Tampa Bay Rowdies are prepared to duel the Major League Baseball's Devil Rays for fans in the St. Petersburg area.

Let's hear it for the Boyz

Jamaica has called seven MLS players in the squad for Friday's friendly with the United States.

First strike

In his first start for loan side Rangers, Emerson Hyndman punctuated an excellent full shift by burying the late capper in a 2-0 win at Motherwell.

Miner training

US Under-17 forward Josh Sargent has begun a training visit with Bundesliga side Schalke.

Double comeback

Minnesota wingback Jeb Brovsky is determined to get fit after suffering both an ACL tear and a life-threatening blood clot so he can re-join the club for their inaugural MLS campaign.

