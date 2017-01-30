Fabian Castillo scores first goals since move to Turkey

Former FC Dallas winger Fabian Castillo had a tumultuous 2016, but it looks like things may be settling down in the new year.

Castillo scored two goals on Sunday in Trabzonspor's 4-0 Turkish Super Lig rout of Gaziantepspor. They were the first goals for Castillo since his move to Turkey last summer from FC Dallas.

Castillo completed a permanent move to Trabzonspor in January after an initial loan move last year under contentious circumstances between the player and clubs.

The 24-year-old scored 34 goals and 30 assists in 159 appearances over six years in MLS regular season play, becoming a Colombian international while at FC Dallas.