Trabzonspor exercise purchase option on FC Dallas winger Fabian Castillo

FC Dallas announced on Friday that Trabzonspor have permanently acquired winger Fabian Castillo, with the Turkish club electing to exercise their purchase option at the close of the Colombian's loan stint.

Saturday marked the deadline by which Trabzonspor had to decide on Castillo; if they declined their option, Castillo’s rights would return to Dallas.

FCD loaned Castillo to Trabzonspor in early August, completing a bizarre saga that saw the Colombian livewire travel to Turkey without Dallas' permission weeks before a deal was in place, and Dallas and Trabzonspor haggle over the structure of a loan fee that nearly nixed the move.

Eventually, the two clubs agreed to a loan deal through the end of 2016. Trabzonspor paid Dallas $3 million to complete the loan deal, and must now pay a further $1 million to permanently acquire Castillo.

Castillo, 24, struggled in Turkey, recording zero goals and just one assist in 14 games in league and cup competitions for Trabzonspor, who currently occupy 13th place in the 18-team Super Lig. He had 34 goals and 30 assists in 159 regular-season appearances across parts of six seasons with FCD, and was named to the MLS Best XI in 2015.

Friday's news may not be the end of the Colombian's winter saga. Reports emerged this week that Mexican giants Club America, who reportedly pursued a move for Castillo while he was starring for FC Dallas, have renewed their interested in acquiring him.