Red Bulls sign Evan Louro to Homegrown deal, Dan Metzger to MLS contract

Goalkeeper Evan Louro signed a Homegrown Player contract with the New York Red Bulls on Monday, after three standout collegiate seasons at Michigan.

“Evan is another great example of an academy player that worked hard through the Red Bulls system, playing in college and continuing with the Red Bulls U-23s in the summer,” Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch said in a team statement. “We look forward to him being a part of the goalkeeper competition.”

Louro (pictured above) made 46 career appearances for the Wolverines, finishing his college career with 155 saves, 12 clean sheets and a 1.17 goals against average.

He joins incumbent starter Luis Robles and Ryan Meara as goalkeepers on the Red Bulls' roster for 2017.

In addition, the Red Bulls also announced the signing of midfielder Dan Metzger on Monday. Metzger, 23, joins the first team after helping lead New York's USL side, New York Red Bulls II, to the 2016 USL championship.

Playing two seasons for NYRBII, Metzger is a Red Bulls' academy product and played collegiately at Maryland.

"Dan has shown well over the last two years with our USL team," said Marsch in a separate statement. "Between those games and opportunities in first team training, he has earned a spot on the MLS roster. We look forward to him continuing his professional development this year."