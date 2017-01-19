LAFC reportedly eyeing Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez for 2018 season

Could the Los Angeles derby in 2018 feature a showdown between Mexican national team stars?

According to a report from Spanish sports outlet AS, 2018 MLS expansion side LAFC are eyeing Bayer Leverkusen forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez for the club's inaugural season.

Here's the translation of the pertinent part of the AS report:

"[LAFC] are going to do everything possible to sign the current Bayer Leverkusen player, whose contract ends in 2018 and could therefore leave for a reduced fee. That’s what AS.com has confirmed with sources close to the project. LAFC hope to announce their new manager this spring and dream, a little later, to do the same with Javier Hernandez, aka Chicharito."

If that scenario ever materialized, it would set up a tasty head-to-head battle between two of the most beloved Mexican stars in recent years: Chicharito vs. the LA Galaxy's Giovani dos Santos. And, if the recent rumors swirling around the Galaxy are true, Gio's younger brother and Mexican national team midfielder, Jonathan, might be in that mix as well.

The 28-year-old Chicharito, who has played for Real Madrid and Manchester United in Europe, has had a tough time replicating his magical 2015-'16 season for Bayer Leverkusen which saw him score 17 Bundesliga goals. The five tallies to his name in 15 league appearances this campaign have only fueled speculation of a potential transfer out of Germany.