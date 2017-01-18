Giovani dos Santos confirms his brother’s interest in joining the LA Galaxy

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – With the LA Galaxy in possession of two open Designated Player spots, much is being said about the possibility of bringing over Giovani dos Santos’ younger brother Jonathan dos Santos.

At the MLS Media and Marketing Tour on Tuesday, the Galaxy DP echoed comments made recently by his younger brother.

“My brother is still a Villarreal player,” said dos Santos. “But you never know what can happen in the future. I know there is interest from both parts, but he’s still at Villarreal.”

For the elder dos Santos, leaving Villarreal in the summer of 2015 meant leaving behind his brother after only a season of playing together. Recently, Jonathan dos Santos told Marca-Claro that he was happy at Villarreal, but that the brothers dream of making history on a team together. The Galaxy star made similar comments on Tuesday.

“As I said last year,” said dos Santos, “it’s always been my dream and his dream to play in the same team. There is a chance. Hopefully soon we can be together.”

Dos Santos was even more resolute on the matter later in the interview after being asked to name the player he would bring to MLS if he had the chance. His answer was a variation on a theme.

“There are a lot of good players that can come to MLS and help MLS,” said dos Santos. “I would say my brother.”

Almost as big of a mystery as the fate of the dos Santos brothers is what happens next with Robbie Keane. The former MLS MVP and longtime Galaxy DP parted ways with the club at the end of the 2016 season and hasn’t been heard from much since despite not officially retiring from soccer.

Dos Santos had nothing but good things to say about Keane, as the club continues to work on finding a replacement.

“I’ve learned a lot from Robbie Keane,” said dos Santos. “He’s become a good friend of mine. I’ve learned a lot of things, and he helped me a lot since day one.

“We’re going to miss him a lot; he’s one of the most important players in the history of the club.”