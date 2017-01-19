LA Galaxy add another midfielder by signing Portugal's Joao Pedro

The LA Galaxy's midfield keeps on getting a facelift.

A day after the Galaxy signed US national team veteran Jermaine Jones, the club announced on Thursday that it has signed Portuguese midfielder Joao Pedro Almeida Machado. Joao Pedro, as he is more commonly known, joins the Galaxy after most recently playing for Vitoria Guimaraes in his native land's top flight. The Galaxy used Targeted Allocation Money to land the 23-year-old Joao Pedro, a Special Discovery Signing, and he will occupy an international roster spot.

“Joao is an extremely talented midfielder who has experience playing at a high level in Portugal,” said Galaxy general manager Peter Vagenas in a written statement released by the club. “He is only 23 years old and has the best years of his career front of him. We identified him as a top target this offseason and we think he can immediately help strengthen our midfield. We look forward to welcoming Joao to Los Angeles as we continue to prepare for the upcoming season.”

Pedro arrives in LA after spending his entire professional career with Vitoria Guimaraes. The central midfielder started by playing for the club's second team in Portugal's second division, but worked his way up to the first team in 2014.