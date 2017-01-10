Knee injury knocks goalkeeper Bill Hamid out of USMNT training camp

D.C. United goalkeeper Bill Hamid was forced to withdraw from Bruce Arena's January training camp for the U.S. Men's National Team because of a knee injury, U.S. Soccer announced today.

It is the second consecutive year that Hamid has been forced to leave January camp because of a knee injury. Last year, Hamid tore the meniscus in his right knee at the camp and missed the first 12 games of the 2016 season for D.C. He returned on May 27 and played in 20 games, posting five shutouts and allowing 25 goals, for a goals-against average of 1.25.

Hamid's withdrawal leaves 31 players in the camp, including four goalkeepers: David Bingham (San Jose Earthquakes), Stefan Frei (Seattle Sounders FC), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake) and Luis Robles (New York Red Bulls).