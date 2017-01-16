AJ DeLaGarza delivers heartfelt message after being traded from LA Galaxy

Leaving your long-time home is never easy. A.J. DeLaGarza made that crystal clear this weekend.

After spending eight seasons with the LA Galaxy, DeLaGarza was traded away from the only club he has ever played for at the professional level. The move to the Houston Dynamo came as a surprise, but didn't stop the 29-year-old defender from delivering a heartfelt message via his social media accounts.

The message, first posted on DeLaGarza's Instagram, also included a message of excitement for the Dynamo's supporters.

DeLaGarza was drafted by LA in 2009 and went on to win MLS Cup three times (2011, '13, '14). The versatile veteran made 204 regular-season appearances for the Galaxy, scoring two goals and assisting on four more.