LA Galaxy deal AJ DeLaGarza to Houston for Allocation Money

The LA Galaxy traded veteran defender A.J. DeLaGarza to the Houston Dynamo on Friday, the first club move of DeLaGarza's professional career.

In return, the Galaxy received $125,000 in General Allocation Money and $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money

“This decision was extremely difficult to make,” Galaxy general manager Peter Vagenas said in the club statement announcing the deal. “A.J. is a champion and will always mean so much to this club, this city and our fans. We thank him for his many contributions to the Galaxy and know he will forever be a part of our family.

"With that said, we feel that this will give us flexibility to strengthen our roster going forward with the use of additional allocation money.”

DeLaGarza, taken with the 17th pick of the 2009 MLS SuperDraft, quickly established himself as a reliable, durable performer who can play a number of positions across the backline. With 220 appearances in MLS play, including postseason action, he is one of just five players to appear in more than 200 matches for the club.

During his tenure with the Galaxy, the club won three of their five MLS Cup titles and two Supporters' Shields.

"We are extremely pleased to add A.J. DeLaGarza to the Houston Dynamo. He is an outstanding player, a consummate professional and a true leader both on and off the field,” Houston GM/VP Matt Jordan said in the Dynamo's announcement of the trade. “His championship experience and winning mentality will be a welcomed addition to our club.”