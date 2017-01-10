Commentary: Adding Jonathan dos Santos would be good for Gio, LA Galaxy

Rumors are swirling about the dos Santos brothers being reunited at the LA Galaxy, and the club's fans should be plenty excited about that. Not only because, by adding Jonathan dos Santos, the Galaxy could be getting another international player in his prime, but because he would likely raise the level of play of his older sibling, Giovani dos Santos.

Goal.com reported on Monday that the Galaxy are making "a serious push" to sign Jonathan dos Santos from Spanish outfit Villarreal. Jonathan, a 26-year-old midfielder who also plays for Mexico, might not be the biggest name that the Galaxy could attract and sign in an offseason that has seen so much change, but he would certainly help improve the squad in both the immediate and long-term future.

On his own credentials, Jonathan is a talented and technical player that can help the Galaxy by filling in at a number of positions. He has played more as a defensive midfielder as of late, but is comfortable almost anywhere in the center of the park and can also play out wide as a right midfielder or right back. His passing abilities are among his strengths, and he is also capable of contributing a goal every now and again. This season in La Liga, dos Santos has scored twice in 15 appearances.

Jonathan also brings with him experience playing at the highest levels. He has played in a handful of UEFA Champions League matches as well as more than two dozen UEFA Europa League games in his career. He has also earned 20 caps with Mexico, and won a CONCACAF Gold Cup medal after helping his nation claim the 2015 tournament by starting in all of their games.

While his qualities on the field speak for themselves, Jonathan also has an intangible that could really help LA as his arrival could mean better and more productive play from Giovani. The two brothers are less than a year apart in age -- Giovani was born in May 1989 and Jonathan in April 1990 -- and they share a close bond that has seen them play together with Mexico and at Spanish sides Barcelona and Villarreal. In fact, the two are so tight that Giovani threatened to quit El Tri's World Cup team in 2010 because Jonathan did not make the cut.

"Gio is very hurt and he wants to be at home with us," said Zizinho, the dos Santos brothers' father, after Jonathan was left off Mexico's 23-man roster for South Africa. "He is there now and he's not well. We don't know if he will play [at the World Cup] or not. We still don't know anything."

Giovani ended up starting every game in the 2010 World Cup, but clearly the dos Santos brothers have a close relationship with one another and relish every opportunity they get to play together. It is no coincidence, after all, that the two started out at Barcelona together before Jonathan joined Villarreal a year to the day after Giovani signed with the Yellow Submarine in 2013.

The Galaxy would surely benefit from the dos Santoses' brotherly bond if they can sign Jonathan this winter, as the move would provide the club with a midfielder who can help Giovani play more freely both tactically and mentally. What's more, however, is that landing Jonathan would provide LA another skillful and experienced player that could be a big piece of their puzzle for years to come.