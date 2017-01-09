Report: LA Galaxy looking to make move for Jonathan Dos Santos

Could Jonathan dos Santos be joining his brother at the LA Galaxy this year?

It's something Giovani dos Santos brought up last year, and Goal USA -- citing multiple unnamed sources -- reported on Monday that the Galaxy are pushing for the 26-year-old Mexican midfielder to make a jump from Spanish side Villarreal, where he has three goals in 24 matches across all competitions this season -- and where the dos Santos brothers were teammates in 2014-15.

Acquiring the Mexican international could give the Galaxy a high-profile signing in an offseason marked by the departures of Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Landon Donovan (again) and coach/GM Bruce Arena, who left the Galaxy this offseason to become the US national team coach for a second time.

Goal USA also reported that the Galaxy intend to fill their two open Designated Player spots (one with Jonathan Dos Santos) but that midfielder Jermaine Jones, whose rights the club acquired last month from Colorado, would have his contract paid with Targeted Allocation Money rather than occupying a DP slot.