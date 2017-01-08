Top SuperDraft prospect Jeremy Ebobisse will report to Combine on Monday

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. – Top MLS SuperDraft prospect Jeremy Ebobisse won’t arrive at the 2017 adidas MLS Player Combine until Monday night, a league spokesperson told MLSsoccer.com on Sunday.

Ebobisse is currently with the US Under-20 national team at a training camp in Bradenton, Florida. He did not participate in performance tests at the Combine on Saturday and won’t play in the first Combine matches on Sunday. It's not yet known whether or not he'll participate in the final two Combine match days on Tuesday and Thursday.

Ebobisse, 19, forewent his junior year at Duke University to sign an MLS contract in August. Rated as one of the top players in Friday’s SuperDraft, the Bethesda, Maryland native played with the USL’s Charleston Battery this fall, recording one goal in five appearances with the club. He had nine goals and seven assists in 38 career appearances at Duke, including seven goals and four assists in 19 games in his sophomore campaign in 2015.

Ebobisse played in both of the US U-20s’ friendlies at Costa Rica last month, scoring once in the Americans’ 4-0 win at Los Ticos on Dec. 17 and starting in a 0-0 draw in San Jose two days later. He’s expected to be a part of the US roster for the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in February and March, where the US will attempt to qualify for this summer’s U-20 World Cup in South Korea.