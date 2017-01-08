UConn, Maryland defenders lead the way in MLS Combine performance tests

CARSON, Calif. – A pair of players shone brightly in the performance tests at the 2017 adidas MLS Player Combine on Saturday, with UConn defender Jakob Nerwinski and Maryland defender Chris Odoi-Atsem finishing in the top five in the speed, agility and power tests at StubHub Center.
Nerwinski finished first in the speed test with a 3.87 second 30-meter dash, fourth in the agility test with a 4.25 5-10-5 shuttle run and second in the power test with a vertical leap of 34.5 inches. Odoi-Atsem performed similarly well, tying for fourth in the speed test with a 3.89 second 30-meter dash, placing third in agility with a 4.22 second shuttle run and winning the power test with a 36.5 inch vertical jump.
Boston College forward Zeiko Lewis and Colgate forward Ethan Kutler tied for first in the agility test with a 5-10-5 shuttle run time of 4.20 seconds. Other than Nerwinski and Odoi-Atsem, Kutler was the only player to finish in the top-10 in all three categories.
Syracuse defender and Generation adidas signee Miles Robinson also impressed, finishing second in both the 30-meter dash (3.88 seconds) and vertical jump (34.5 inches). Other players who performed well on Saturday include New Mexico forward Niko Hansen, (8th in speed, T-11 in agility, 4th in power), Ghanaian youth international Dominic Oduro (6th in speed, 5th in agility, 11th in power) and USF forward Marcus Epps (10th in agility, 5th in power).
A total of 73 players were invited to the Combine, though two – Jeremy Ebobisse and Austin Ledbetter – did not participate in any of the performance tests.
Here are the top 10 finishers in each performance category:
Speed Test (30-meter dash)
|Name
|School
|Position
|Time (seconds)
|1. Jakob Nerwinski
|UConn
|D
|3.87
|2. Miles Robinson
|Syracuse
|D
|3.88
|Guillermo Delgado
|Delaware
|F
|3.88
|4. Zeiko Lewis
|Boston College
|F
|3.89
|Chris Odoi-Atsem
|Maryland
|D
|3.89
|6. Dominic Oduro
|[Int'l Invitee]
|D
|3.90
|Brian Wright
|Vermont
|F
|3.90
|8. Niko Hansen
|New Mexico
|F
|3.91
|9. Abu Danladi
|UCLA
|F
|3.92
|Ethan Kutler
|Colgate
|F
|3.92
Agility Test (5-10-5 shuttle)
|Name
|School
|Position
|Time (seconds)
|1. Zeiko Lewis
|Boston College
|F
|4.20
|Ethan Kutler
|Colgate
|F
|4.20
|3. Chris Odoi-Atsem
|Maryland
|D
|4.22
|4. Jakob Nerwinski
|UConn
|D
|4.25
|5. Dominic Oduro
|[Int'l Invitee]
|D
|4.28
|6. Eddie Sanchez
|Portland
|M
|4.30
|7. Daniel Johnson
|Louisville
|M
|4.31
|8. Robby Sagel
|Penn State
|D
|4.32
|9. Julian Gressel
|Providence
|M
|4.33
|10. Marcus Epps
|USF
|F
|4.34
Power Test (vertical jump)
|Name
|School
|Position
|Height (inches)
|1. Chris Odoi-Atsem
|Maryland
|D
|36.5
|2. Miles Robinson
|Syracuse
|D
|34.5
|Jakob Nerwinski
|UConn
|D
|34.5
|4. Niko Hansen
|New Mexico
|F
|33.5
|5. Marcus Epps
|USF
|F
|32.5
|Nick Depuy
|UCSB
|F
|32.5
|Jonathan Lewis
|Akron
|M
|32.5
|8. Guillermo Delgado
|Delaware
|F
|32
|9. Aaron Jones
|Clemson
|D
|31
|Ethan Kutler
|Colgate
|F
|31