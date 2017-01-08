UConn, Maryland defenders lead the way in MLS Combine performance tests

CARSON, Calif. – A pair of players shone brightly in the performance tests at the 2017 adidas MLS Player Combine on Saturday, with UConn defender Jakob Nerwinski and Maryland defender Chris Odoi-Atsem finishing in the top five in the speed, agility and power tests at StubHub Center.

Nerwinski finished first in the speed test with a 3.87 second 30-meter dash, fourth in the agility test with a 4.25 5-10-5 shuttle run and second in the power test with a vertical leap of 34.5 inches. Odoi-Atsem performed similarly well, tying for fourth in the speed test with a 3.89 second 30-meter dash, placing third in agility with a 4.22 second shuttle run and winning the power test with a 36.5 inch vertical jump.

Boston College forward Zeiko Lewis and Colgate forward Ethan Kutler tied for first in the agility test with a 5-10-5 shuttle run time of 4.20 seconds. Other than Nerwinski and Odoi-Atsem, Kutler was the only player to finish in the top-10 in all three categories.

Syracuse defender and Generation adidas signee Miles Robinson also impressed, finishing second in both the 30-meter dash (3.88 seconds) and vertical jump (34.5 inches). Other players who performed well on Saturday include New Mexico forward Niko Hansen, (8th in speed, T-11 in agility, 4th in power), Ghanaian youth international Dominic Oduro (6th in speed, 5th in agility, 11th in power) and USF forward Marcus Epps (10th in agility, 5th in power).

A total of 73 players were invited to the Combine, though two – Jeremy Ebobisse and Austin Ledbetter – did not participate in any of the performance tests.

Here are the top 10 finishers in each performance category:

Speed Test (30-meter dash)

Name School Position Time (seconds) 1. Jakob Nerwinski UConn D 3.87 2. Miles Robinson Syracuse D 3.88 Guillermo Delgado Delaware F 3.88 4. Zeiko Lewis Boston College F 3.89 Chris Odoi-Atsem Maryland D 3.89 6. Dominic Oduro [Int'l Invitee] D 3.90 Brian Wright Vermont F 3.90 8. Niko Hansen New Mexico F 3.91 9. Abu Danladi UCLA F 3.92 Ethan Kutler Colgate F 3.92

Agility Test (5-10-5 shuttle)

Name School Position Time (seconds) 1. Zeiko Lewis Boston College F 4.20 Ethan Kutler Colgate F 4.20 3. Chris Odoi-Atsem Maryland D 4.22 4. Jakob Nerwinski UConn D 4.25 5. Dominic Oduro [Int'l Invitee] D 4.28 6. Eddie Sanchez Portland M 4.30 7. Daniel Johnson Louisville M 4.31 8. Robby Sagel Penn State D 4.32 9. Julian Gressel Providence M 4.33 10. Marcus Epps USF F 4.34

Power Test (vertical jump)