Report: LAFC to "rekindle" Bob Bradley interest, Norway offer on the table

Bob Bradley didn’t last long at Swansea City, but the former US national team manager is still apparently in high demand.

Bradley reportedly met on Thursday with the Norwegian Football Federation to interview for the country’s vacant national team job, and on Friday Norwegian outlet Nettavisen reported that he had received a concrete offer from the federation:

Bradley has previously worked for two years in Norway with Stabaek, leading the club to a third-place finish in the 2015 campaign and Europa League qualification.

Norway are not the only team interested in Bradley; according to SI’s Grant Wahl, the former Chicago Fire, MetroStars, and Chivas USA head coach is drawing interest from LAFC to be the first manager in club history.

According to Wahl, who sat down with Bradley for an episode of the Planet Futbol Podcast earlier this week, LAFC were interested in Bradley before he was hired by Swansea, and are expected to “rekindle their interest” now that the American manager is out of work.

LAFC will join MLS in 2018.