Bob Bradley out as manager at Premier League side Swansea

This past October, Bob Bradley became the first American to manage a Premier League side, when he was appointed to the leading role at Swansea City. His brief tenure there, however, ended on Dec. 27, when the club announced via Twitter that they and Bradley had parted ways.

After taking over managing duties from Francesco Guidolin, Bradley lasted through 11 matches, resulting in two wins, two draws, and seven defeats. The most recent of those defeats came this past Boxing Day, when Swansea went down 4-1 to West Ham at Liberty Stadium.

Some say Bradley was given short shrift, inheriting a side with already serious defensive issues. He also didn't get the chance to shore up his squad during the January transfer window.

Currently, Swansea sit second from last in the Premier League standings, and have no replacement -- what will become their third manager of the season -- lined up.

Bradley, meanwhile, has yet to reveal his future plans. He coached in MLS from 1996 to 2006, with roles at D.C. United, the Chicago Fire, the MetroStars, and Chivas USA. He then moved on to the US Men's National Team from 2006 to 2011.

Since leaving US shores in 2011, Bradley has plied his trade abroad, first managing the Egyptian national team before heading on to Norwegian side Stabaek Fotball, and then French Ligue 2 side Le Havre, before landing at Swansea.

There are no current officially vacant head coach openings in MLS (save for perhaps LAFC), but various teams have been rumored to reach out to Bradley over the years.