ExtraTime Radio: Superheroes reunited in MN, SuperDraft scouting & USMNT

Guess who’s back? After a few weeks to recharge their batteries over the holidays, Andrew and David sit down in the aquarium to try to wrap their heads around everything that’s happened in MLS as clubs prepare for the MLS Combine and SuperDraft. Hint: It’s an awful lot.



First up, Minnesota United FC got Batman (Miguel Ibarra) and Superman (Christian Ramirez) back together as the attack begins to take shape. San Jose, meanwhile, finally has a general manager, but you probably won’t recognize his name. Yeah, but what about Designated Players, you say? Sporting KC and Crew SC snagged one apiece and it looks like Real Salt Lake are on the brink of signing a European No. 10 as well. And that’s just the beginning, because Houston appears to be killing it, Fabian Castillo’s fate is in the balance, the Fire are making moves, Seattle are reloading and plenty more is floating around as the transfer window opens.



In the second segment, it’s all Combine, SuperDraft and Bruce Arena’s first-ever (well, this time, anyway) US national team camp. David gives his take on the crop of Generation adidas and college senior signings, and points out the possible difference makers who’ll hope to impress teams in Los Angeles. Then the guys break down the 32-player squad called in by Arena in the lead up to the first national team games of 2017. Snubs? Not many, but that’s because there are some many interesting names among the all-MLS group.



Mailbag provides a platform to congratulate Mike Magee for a brilliant career, dissect Bob Bradley’s brief EPL tenure and identify the quietest team in the player market so far this offseason.

