Longtime MLS forward Mike Magee retires from professional soccer

Longtime MLS forward Mike Magee announced his retirement from professional soccer on Wednesday, ending a 14-year MLS career that saw the 32-year-old win two MLS Cup titles and the 2013 MLS MVP award.

The former LA Galaxy, Chicago Fire and New York Red Bulls/MetroStars forward retires with 70 goals and 38 assists in 316 career regular season appearances and eight goals and one assist in 23 playoff matches.

Magee recorded six goals and four assists in 30 regular season appearances with LA in 2016. He was out of contract after the season and was eligible for MLS free agency.

“I have been fortunate to enjoy an incredible 14-year career in Major League Soccer,” Magee said in a statement issued by the Galaxy. “It has been an honor to represent the New York Red Bulls, Chicago Fire and the LA Galaxy and to be a part of a league that continues to grow so rapidly in this country. I am extremely thankful to everyone that has supported, inspired and guided me on and off the field throughout my time as a professional. I look forward to the next step in this journey as a spend time with my family and friends.”

Magee re-joined the Galaxy last offseason as a free agent. He’d previously spent the 2009-2013 seasons with LA, scoring 27 goals across regular season and playoff action while helping the club to the 2011 and 2012 MLS Cup titles.

He was traded from LA to Chicago in exchange for the rights to Robbie Rogers during the 2013 season, in which he recorded 21 goals and four assists en route to being named MLS MVP.

“Mike has been an incredible member and representative of the LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer as a whole,” said Galaxy president Chris Klein said in a statement. “As a teammate and friend, I thank Mike for everything he has done for the city of Los Angeles and the sport of soccer in this country throughout his career. He will be greatly missed on the field and we wish him the best in the next stage of his career. He will always be a member of this club.”

Magee turned pro in 2003, when he was drafted by New York with the fourth overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft at the age of 18. He made his profession debut in the 2003 season opener, eventually tallying 23 goals and 13 assists in his six years with the club.

He was a key part of LA’s MLS Cup runs in 2011 and 2012, recording 19 goals and 11 assists overall for the Galaxy and notching the game winners in the 2011 MLS Conference Semifinals and Western Conference Championship to propel the club to the title.

He enjoyed the best individual season of his career in 2013 with his hometown Chicago Fire, who acquired him in a trade for Rogers that May. He scored 21 goals in the regular season to earn a Best XI nod and the MVP award, becoming the first and only Fire player to win the honor.

Internationally, Magee featured for US youth national teams and received calls – but never a cap – for the USMNT.