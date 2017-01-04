Houston Dynamo continue revamp with signing of defender Leonardo

The Houston Dynamo front office has been busy at work during the offseason, adding a wide array of international players ahead of the 2017 MLS regular season. Their latest acquisition is very well-known in MLS circles as they announced on Wednesday the signing of three-time MLS Cup-winning defender Leonardo.

The Dynamo had selected former LA Galaxy defender in the second stage of the MLS Re-Entry Draft on Dec. 22, hoping to add experience from a player who was named as LA’s Defender of the Year in 2015.

The Brazilian joined the Galaxy in 2010, winning three MLS Cups with the club in that span. While he was at times the first option in the back for Bruce Arena, injuries sidelined him for the entirety of the 2012 season, and he was limited again by injuries in 2016.

“He is an experienced defender who is excellent in 1v1 situations, he’s strong in the air, and he can play at either left center back or right center back,” said Dynamo head coach Wilmer Cabrera in a statement released by the club. “He’s been playing for seven years with a consistent playoff contender, winning three MLS Cups, so we’re bringing in someone who has experience, leadership, talent and is still at a very good age.”

With Leonardo’s addition, the Dynamo have now acquired six international players since Cabrera took over the club, including the return of Mexican forward Erick “Cubo” Torres and the signings of Honduran internationals Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto.