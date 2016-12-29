Kick Off: Champs linked with Japanese stars | Crew SC prep for big signing

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Reunited

As expected, veteran midfielder Will Johnson has inked a free agent deal to join Orlando City, where he'll once again play under his former Real Salt Lake boss Jason Kreis.

Tug of war

Word in Europe is that Real Salt Lake and MLS Cup champions Seattle Sounders are reportedly set to battle Roma and Swansea for the services of young Groningen attacker Albert Rusnak.

Land of the rising Sounders?

Speaking of Seattle, they are the latest club to be linked with a swoop for AC Milan playmaker Keisuke Honda. And he's not the only Japan midfielder in the Sounders rumor mill: They're also reportedly back in for Hiroshi Kiyotake, who picked Sevilla over them earlier this year.

Sneak preview

Columbus Crew SC owner Anthony Precourt told fans that he expects to sign a new Designated Player next week.

On the road (back) again

Veteran Millonarios midfielder Rafael Robayo, who played for Chicago a few seasons back, says he's weighing a return to the league.

Mr. Popular

Saprissa forward Daniel Colindres reportedly has interest from four MLS clubs.

Northern stars

Daniel Squizzato has ranked the top 10 Canadian players in MLS this season.

Art show

With construction now underway, LAFC has released some new renderings of what their stadium will look like upon completion.

Hot under the collar

Bob Bradley has admitted that he's a bit miffed over getting the Swansea City axe before he'd even had a transfer window to start making the squad his own.

Toon Time

In an interview with FourFourTwo, Newcastle right back DeAndre Yedlin discussed his reaction to Jurgen Klinsmann's USMNT firing, his pride at seeing Seattle take MLS Cup and his continuing growth as a player.

Progress report

While taking part in a youth camp during his holiday break back home, Chelsea defender Matt Miazga told Metro that all's well with his Vitesse loan.

French attention

It's not for the first time, but Ligue 1 side Bordeaux are being linked with a move for Werder Bremen forward Aron Johannsson.

Just like Santa

Montreal forward Dominic Oduro, who is spending the holidays in his hometown of Accra, Ghana, dropped by old club Inter Allies bearing equipment gifts.

