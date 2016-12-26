Best of MLS 2016: Most notable milestones

2016 was a year of firsts.

The Seattle Sounders captured their first MLS Cup, FC Dallas won their first Supporters' Shield and New York City FC's David Villa won his first Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award.

Along the way there were many other milestones that were reached or broken, the most notable of which were accomplished by Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

The 37-year-old passed Kevin Hartman in all-time MLS wins on August 6 when he helped RSL defeat the Chicago Fire. That win put him at 181 career wins, one more than Hartman. He would end the season 183. That wasn't the only record of Hartman's he broke. He also surpassed Hartman in games played and minutes played, as Rimando is now No. 1 in MLS history in both of those categories. The last record of Hartman's he should break is saves, with Rimando sitting at 1,454, 20 behind Hartman.

Notable milestones in 2016