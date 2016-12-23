Seattle Sounders acquire Will Bruin from Houston Dynamo

The Seattle Sounders made another addition to their attacking corps on Friday, acquiring forward Will Bruin (above, left) from the Houston Dynamo in exchange for general and targeted allocation money.

The news comes one day after Seattle acquired midfielder Harry Shipp in a trade with Montreal.

Bruin, 27, had spent all six years of his MLS career with Houston, who drafted the bruising forward in the first round of the 2011 SuperDraft. He played 178 regular season contests with the Dynamo, scoring 50 goals. In 2016, he tallied four goals and three assists in 31 league appearances, 18 of which were starts.

Bruin scored a club record 16 goals in all competitions in 2012. He leaves a crowded Dynamo forward line that will feature new signing Alberth Elis, Mauro Manotas and, likely, Cubo Torres in 2017.

“We’d like to sincerely thank Will for all of his contributions to the Dynamo over the last six years,” Dynamo GM Matt Jordan said in a statement released by Houston. “He is not only a good player, but has been an outstanding representative of the club in our community, and we wish him well in this next step in his career.”

Bruin has earned two caps with the US men’s national team, making his debut with the USMNT in January 2013 in a friendly against Canada. He joins a Sounders forward line that already includes Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris.

"Will is a known commodity as a consistent goal-scorer that we believe can immediately bolster our attack," Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey said in a statement released by Seattle. "Coupled with yesterday's acquisition of Harry Shipp, we're excited about the impact that these two young and proven players can bring next season."